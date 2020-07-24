× Packers named 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have been named one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Packers.com.

Mark Murphy, the organization’s CEO and president, confirmed as such during the annual shareholders meeting — held virtually on Thursday, July 24. The other two finalists were not announced.

The NFL Draft was held in New York for 50 years from 1965 until 2015 when the league began holding the annual event in different team’s cities. In the years since, the Packers have pursued holding the draft in Green Bay — hoping the franchise’s history, Lambeau Field and the recently-developed Titletown district can serve as selling points to land the event.

Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City have been awarded the 2021, 2022 and 2023 drafts respectively. In recent years, the draft has been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville.

The draft, in its current form, is a three-day, seven-round process during which the NFL’s 32 teams recruit and are assigned the contract rights to collegiate players.