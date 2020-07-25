A peachy idea: Peach picking season is here at Apple Holler

STURTEVANT — It’s peach picking season at Apple Holler in Sturtevant, and staff there are making sure it’s safe for you and your family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Almost 80 acres so there’s a lot of space to socially distance,” David Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, said. “Hand-washing, social distancing. We’re also asking everyone to wear face masks especially when they’re just arriving and maybe waiting in line six to ten feet apart.”

The indoor facilities are closed — so most business has moved outside. The Sturtevant farm is creating ways to still serve fresh goods.

“Although our indoor dining room is closed we are doing some curbside where you can preorder ahead of time and stuff like that and then we have the drive-thru that’s open on the weekends,” Flannery said.

It’s just in time for summer peaches. Thanks to a mild winter — the owner says this year’s crop is good. And the recent weather is a perfect excuse to get fresh air safely.

“Just being able to get out and walk through an orchard and hear the quietness of Mother nature is probably as much or more important right now than picking a bag of peaches or picking a bag of anything else,” said Flannery.

With six varieties, while tasting is typically part of the experience, the owner suggests washing the produce first.

Depending on the weather — peach season ends mid-august.

