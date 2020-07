STURTEVANT — There’s another fruit for the pickin’ at Apple Holler this summer — peaches! The orchard and the Orchard Market is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, while the restaurant, bakery and gift shop remain closed through the pandemic. Numerous precautions are in place to make sure guests stay healthy, including requiring masks for every guest.

For more information, check out their website.