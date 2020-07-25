Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner — President Donald Trump.

The two played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

Favre, 50, earlier this year expressed support for Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem — a position which President Trump has expressed disapproval of in the past.

In June, Favre said Kaepernick will receive “hero status” because he was willing to sacrifice his NFL career to protest racial inequality and social injustice. Favre compared him to the late Pat Tillman — the former Arizona Cardinals safety who left his football career to join the Army after Sept. 11.

“I can only think of, right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick, as well.”

In 2017, a statement by President Trump made headlines when he called on NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem, while encouraging fans to walk out in protest.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” President Trump said, to loud applause at a 2017 rally.

Earlier this year, President Trump expressed that he would support Kaepernick’s return to the NFL, if he has the playing ability.

Fox Television Stations and the Associated Press contributed.