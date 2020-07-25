Bystanders makes sure baby sea turtle makes it safely to the water on Florida beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A baby sea turtle made the long trek from its nest to the water — and bystanders watched closely to make sure the little one made the trip safely.

Amber Senna posted video to her Instagram page on Monday morning, showing the tiny reptile as it made its way from the sand to the water’s edge on Atlantic Beach, near Jacksonville.

She tracked the tiny turtle along the sand, only pulling back once the baby got swept away by the ocean.

“He might live longer than all of us,” she wrote in the caption. “Good luck lil dude.”

Senna says Atlantic Beach has a “sea turtle patrol” that makes sure no humans or other animals interfere with sea turtle hatchlings as they make their way to the ocean.

According to Florida’s state parks website, sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from March through October.