Fond du Lac man sentenced to 14 years in prison for role in 2017 Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN — Ricardo Hibbler, 32, of Fond du Lac was sentenced on July 20 to 14 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for his role in a 2017 Sheboygan shooting.

Hibbler was found guilty at trial in February 2020, charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater.

The shooting took place the night of June 29, 2017 at King Park in Sheboygan. Prosecutors said the violence was gang-related.

Police found 16 shell casings at the scene, but no one was hit. A witness told detectives that he saw Hibbler being shot at by another man involved in the case. Then, Hibbler “pulled a gun from his waist and shot back.”

Hibbler was one of three men charged in the case. John Garrison Jr., 23, of Sheboygan and Edgar Ramirez, 21, of Sheboygan were also charged. All three men charged told detectives they were at the park on June 29, but denied being involved with the shooting when charged in 2017.

Garrison Jr. has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 10 and a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 2. He faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater. Ramirez has a scheduling conference set for July 29 and faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, party to a crime.