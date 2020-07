MILWAUKEE — An MCTS bus was rear-ended in a crash near Good Hope and Teutonia on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday afternoon.

An MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News that two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the two collided with the bus, which was parked for its layover, as a result.

The bus driver was the only person on board at the time and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.