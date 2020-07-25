‘This is a trying time:’ Scholarship fundraiser held in honor of fallen MPD Officer Michael Michalski

CUDAHY — Two years after Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski was killed in the line of duty, a fundraiser was held in his honor at Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy on Saturday, July 25.

The cookout and bake sale raised money for a scholarship to be awarded at Cudahy High School, Michalski’s alma mater. The scholarship will go to a student pursuing a career in law enforcement or as a first responder — careers that, organizers said, need support.

“Just remember, this is a trying time for police officers and any of our first responders, you know, keep them all in your prayers,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats.

Some of the money will also go to the “Cops Camp” and restoring the Cudahy Fire Department’s bell.