‘A unique experience:’ Lux Container Bar opens in the Third Ward with social distancing in mind

MILWAUKEE — Cafe Benelux in the Third Ward expanded, and the new Lux Container Bar and Socially Distant Terrace opens this week.

“It’s an outdoor terrace in a different environment,” Lowlands Group Owner Eric Wagner said. “It’s something outside, and do it safely for our staff and customers. All the tables are the appropriate distance apart, like all of our seating.”

The idea is a response to COVID-19.

The Container Bar offers drinks and food, with tables 6 feet apart — right next to Cafe Benelux. Weekly live music will kick off Thursday, July 30.

While the menu isn’t quite the same as the cafe — it allows people to have a good time safely.

“It’s really nice to see people out and maybe forgetting about it for a little while and adding a bit of normalcy,” Wagner said.

Masks are required — but once seated — customers can take them off.

There are also several safety precautions in place.

“We’ve got our host stands outside, and we’ve got a loop of in and out traffic, just to work on keeping people aware and more socially distanced,” Wagner said.

Hand sanitizer is scattered on the tables, too, and while things are anything but normal, Wagner said the experience is the same — just in time for what’s left of summer.

“A unique experience, and feeling like life is a little bit more normal,” Wagner said.

