DHS: 957 new positive cases of COVID-19, 48K+ total, 892 deaths, 37K+ recovered, 817K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin grew by more than 900 Sunday, July 26 (957) to 48,827, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. Saturday marked the first time in three days that the number of new cases dropped below 1,000.

There have been 892 deaths in the state, DHS officials reported, with one new death reported Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 4,394 have required hospitalization (9%). More than 37,000 have recovered (77.8%, or 37,971 cases), making for 9.946 active cases (20.4%).

More than 817,000 have tested negative. More than 866,000 have been tested.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 17,655 positive cases and 374 deaths in the county as of Sunday afternoon. It is updated Monday-Friday at 1:30 p.m.

