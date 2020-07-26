Go
Search
Replay:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
83°
83°
Low
72°
High
91°
Mon
64°
84°
Tue
68°
82°
Wed
66°
82°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Heat Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Air quality alert issued for SE Wisconsin’s lake shore counties until 2:15 p.m. Sunday
July 26, 2020
Posted 7:53 am, July 26, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Look who’s turning six years old on July 26, 2020!
Popular
Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88
‘She will be long-remembered:’ Summerfest icon Elizabeth ‘Bo’ Black passes away
‘Not made on this earth:’ Top-secret Pentagon UFO task force reportedly expected to reveal some findings
Latest News
Colleges plan for virus testing, but strategies vary widely
Couple banned by Walmart after wearing Nazi flag face mask at Marshall, Minnesota store
Car drives through crowd, protester shot in Colorado
July 26, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 19, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 25, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 18, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 12, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 11, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 7, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 5, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 8, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 23, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 14, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 21, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.