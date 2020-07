× Police: 1 shot near Brady and Farwell on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot near Brady Street and Farwell Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side Sunday evening, July 26.

It happened around 5:45 p.m.

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear — nor whether any arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

FOX6 News has reached out to police for more details.