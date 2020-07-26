× Police investigate 2 separate non-fatal shootings, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 26 that left two men injured, one seriously.

Police were called the first shooting near N. 8th Street and W. Meinecke Avenue around midnight Sunday.

The victim is a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained serious injuries, but police say is expected to survive.

Just before 2 a.m., Milwaukee police were called to another shooting near N. 39th Street and Concordia Avenue.

The victim, a 29-year-old male from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the shootings are under investigation, and so far, no suspects have been arrested in either case.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.