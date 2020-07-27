× 2019 Sporkies winner, cheese curds, foods-on-a-stick the highlights of Fair Food Drive-Thru Week 2

WEST ALLIS — The 2019 “Sporkies” winner, Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos, is featured on the menu for Week 2 of the Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thur, set for Thursday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 2.

The categories for Week 2 are “Crazy Combinations,” “Wisconsin Staples” and “Foods-On-A-Stick.”

CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu items.

The drive-thru, which is part of the State Fair Necessities presented by U.S. Cellular, opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

How does the Fair Food Drive-Thru work?

Vehicles will enter Gate 9 off of 76th Street & W. Pierce Avenue to get in line for the Fair Food Drive-Thru. One-way traffic will wind through the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

See a food vendor you like? Exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item from this vendor. Once completed, proceed straight to return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food adventure.

Want to pass up a certain vendor? No problem – just stay in the Drive-Thru lane and proceed to your desired delicacy!

Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line.

Week 3 is set for Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Week 4 is Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.