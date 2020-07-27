2019 Sporkies winner, cheese curds, foods-on-a-stick the highlights of Fair Food Drive-Thru Week 2

Posted 3:08 pm, July 27, 2020, by

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos

WEST ALLIS — The 2019 “Sporkies” winner, Buffalo Chicken Cheese Curd Tacos, is featured on the menu for Week 2 of the Wisconsin State Fair Food Drive-Thur, set for Thursday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 2.

The categories for Week 2 are “Crazy Combinations,” “Wisconsin Staples” and “Foods-On-A-Stick.”

CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu items.

The drive-thru, which is part of the State Fair Necessities presented by U.S. Cellular, opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

How does the Fair Food Drive-Thru work?

Vehicles will enter Gate 9 off of 76th Street & W. Pierce Avenue to get in line for the Fair Food Drive-Thru. One-way traffic will wind through the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

See a food vendor you like? Exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item from this vendor. Once completed, proceed straight to return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food adventure.

Want to pass up a certain vendor? No problem – just stay in the Drive-Thru lane and proceed to your desired delicacy!

Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line.

Week 3 is set for Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Week 4 is Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.