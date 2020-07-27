Cool off this summer with a bowl of ice cream: Unique toppings that will jazz up your scoops of vanilla

MILWAUKEE — There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than a big bowl of ice cream. Sarah Farmer with Taste of Home joins FOX6 WakeUp with some unique toppings you can use to jazz up your scoops of vanilla.

In Scoop Dreams, the Taste of Home Test Kitchen will highlight unusual yet delicious toppings for ice cream. Farmer will demonstrate the unexpected flavors to pair with vanilla ice cream for a refreshing treat.

  • Ritz Crackers & Chocolate Sauce
  • Bacon & Maple Syrup
  • Cornflakes & Cinnamon
  • Jam & Chocolate
  • Cooled Espresso
  • Balsamic & Fruit
  • Crushed Potato Chips
  • Melted Peanut Butter
  • French Fries& Fudge
  • Nerds Candy
