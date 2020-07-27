LIVE: Rep. John Lewis’ body arrives at US Capitol to lie in state

DHS: 49K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 893 deaths, 38K+ recovered, 823K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 590 Monday, July 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 49,417.

There have been 893 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Monday.

Of the positive cases, 4,420 have required hospitalization (8.9%), and 38,633 have recovered (78.2%), making for 9,873 active cases.

DHS officials said more than 823,000 have tested negative. More than 873,000 have been tested.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard  showed 18,261 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 379 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

  • If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
    • Text COVID19 to 211-211
    • Visit 211Wisconsin.org
    • Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

  • Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
  • If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
