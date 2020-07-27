‘I even had my own steel-toed boots:’ Looking back at Nicole Koglin’s time as a traffic reporter

Posted 9:22 am, July 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE — It’s Nicole Koglin’s last week at FOX6 News — and all week long we are looking back on her time here at the station. Nicole told us what some of her favorite memories have been throughout the years and one of them was watching the Marquette Interchange project back in 2005 while serving as a traffic reporter. This series was called the “M Change.”

