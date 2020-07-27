MILWAUKEE — It’s Nicole Koglin’s last week at FOX6 News — and all week long we are looking back on her time here at the station. Nicole told us what some of her favorite memories have been throughout the years and one of them was watching the Marquette Interchange project back in 2005 while serving as a traffic reporter. This series was called the “M Change.”
‘I even had my own steel-toed boots:’ Looking back at Nicole Koglin’s time as a traffic reporter
-
New White House press secretary McEnany holds 1st briefing
-
Video: Massive spider found clinging to Texas home: ‘I was terrified!’
-
Minneapolis neighborhood that vowed not to call police being tested by 300-strong homeless encampment
-
SpaceX opens era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets
-
‘Not moving in the right direction:’ Milwaukee County sees dramatic surge in COVID-19 testing
-
-
‘I got a hair cut:’ Catch up with the Real Milwaukee crew via Zoom!
-
Catch up with the Real Milwaukee crew via Zoom!
-
‘Creepy’ clowns help boy, 4, celebrate end of cancer treatment: ‘It was the happiest I have seen him’
-
Woman in California Walmart angrily refuses to wear mask
-
Boy Scouts gather on Zoom for virtual campfire, s’mores session amid COVID-19 quarantine
-
-
Ford to introduce new Bronco on O.J. Simpson’s birthday
-
Nicole Grove, granddaughter of legendary Sussex Hamilton coach, All-Conference catcher last season
-
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts – even President Trump’s