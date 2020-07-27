‘I got wiped out:’ Germantown officer hospitalized with COVID-19 warns others to ‘protect themselves’

GERMANTOWN — A Germantown police officer spoke with FOX6 News Monday, July 27 about his battle with COVID-19. Matt Schubert has been an officer in Germantown for more than 20 years, but in the last two weeks, he’s gone from seemingly healthy and fit to seeing his body and mind wrestle with the disease — a fight that’s not over.

It’s on the road that Officer Schubert spends most his days, but it was after a particularly hot one nearly two weeks ago that he thought he was dehydrated. It was worse — a confirmed COVID test came along with an unending fever, eventual vomiting and finally, the emergency room Thursday, July 23.

“COVID had totally invaded my lung cavity,” said Schubert.

Hooked up to oxygen, Schubert said doctors told him if his body didn’t stabilize and fight the disease…

“The end result…would have been a ventilator,” he said.

Schubert said he’s not sure where he came across the pathogen.

“But at that point, it didn’t really matter,” he said. “I had it.”

The private person took to Facebook to share a message about his experience — frustration with why a seemingly healthy body and robust immune system had no answer for the virus.

“I pretty much got wiped out,” said Schubert.

And — all alone in that hospital room — with plenty of time to think.

“It did take me to a mental break in my head where I didn’t think I could do this anymore being sick,” said Schubert. “People need to understand, especially in the immediate area here, this is pretty real, and it can really affect your health. You got to think about others around you, as well. This is a virus that doesn’t discriminate.”

Schubert said it’s not that he had a cavalier attitude about the virus before, but his experience these past two weeks has pressed home the importance of doing what you can to protect yourself — and others — from facing what he did, or worse.

“Everybody’s got to protect themselves because this is something that’s real, and it’s not going to go away for a while,” said Schubert.

Schubert’s since been cleared to recuperate at home to try and shake the disease, hoping to soon be cleared of the virus and get back to work, but still concerning to him is what long-term damage the virus may have caused.