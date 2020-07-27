Kenosha County woman delivers baby boy in back of ambulance on way to hospital

SOMERS, Wis. — A Kenosha County woman is thankful for the services of the Somers Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department — after what happened early Sunday, July 26.

Around 12:30 a.m., Somers firefighters were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Road for a woman who thought her water broke.

Once on the scene, the first responders, along with help from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, helped the woman get into an ambulance. On the way to the hospital, she delivered a baby boy. A news release said mother and child are doing well.

The news release says Lieutenant Adam Pisula, Firefighter/EMT Brandon Dzibinski, and Firefighter/EMT Paul Kruger all played important roles in this birth. Kudos to all!