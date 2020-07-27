× Milwaukee police investigate 2 non-fatal shooting incidents on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that happened on separate dates over the last couple of days.

The first incident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 — near 26th and Atkinson. Officials say a 43-year-old man was shot and wounded during circumstances that are under investigation. MPD is seeking an unknown suspect. The victim was initially uncooperative and delayed reporting this incident until Monday.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening injury after being shot around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 27 near N. Vel Phillips Avenue and W. North Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and MPD is seeking a suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.