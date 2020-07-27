Multiple Philadelphia police vehicles set on fire across the city overnight

Philadelphia police say a number of Philadelphia police vehicles were set on fire in four different locations early Monday morning.

Police have described the suspect as a white male wearing a flannel, backpack, and a bandana.

Investigators say most of the fires started at the vehicles’ tires.

Police vehicles sustained damage from the fires at the following locations:

7th and Chestnut Streets (7th District)

11th and Vine Streets (6th District)

3900 block of Chestnut Street (16th District)

5510 Pine Street (18th District)

Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.

No injuries have been reported to any officers or civilians in any of the incidents.