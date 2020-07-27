Paving project: Tichigan lake boat access closed for improvements August 3-14

MADISON — The public access to Tichigan Lake on Bridge Drive in the Town of Waterford will be closed from August 3-14 for a paving project. The access site will not be open to the public during that time.

The landing will reopen August 14, barring any delays in the project schedule.

Tichigan Lake is a 279-acre lake located in Racine County.

For more information on the project, contact Lance Stock, DNR property manager, at 920-988-9835 or via email at Lance.Stock@wisconsin.gov.

