Police: 2 women turned themselves in after state senator attacked near Capitol during protests

MADISON — Madison police announced Monday, July 27 two women turned themselves in in connection with an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) that occurred during protests near the Capitol on June 24.

Police said the women, ages 33 and 26, both from Madison, were each arrested for substantial battery – party to a crime, and robbery with use of force – party to a crime.

Madison police had released surveillance photos in an effort to identify the women.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on June 24 near Main Street and Fairchild Street — roughly one block from the Capitol.

Police said three people rushed toward Carpenter, who was filming the protests on his phone. He fell to the ground, where he was battered by several people. A witness told police that approximately 10 people punched and kicked him while on the ground.

When the beating stopped, Carpenter tried talking and explaining who he was to the attackers; someone then identified herself as a nurse and offered aid.

“The concussion, I had a sore jaw. I had a cut over the eye, my ear. My neck was sore. I was kicked in the side,” Carpenter recounted. His nose was also broken, which required surgery.

FOX6 asked Carpenter what he saw when he saw the surveillance photos of the women wanted for the attack.

“It brought up emotions, probably because I never hit anyone in my life. I’ve never been beaten up before. I have separated fights. I just don’t like violence,” he answered. “If I got a chance to talk to them, I’d say: ‘I’m not angry at you.’ It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t pay anything for me to be angry. It’s something that happened in the past, but I sure would like to work out that we wouldn’t have any more violence in Madison or Milwaukee, that would be the long-term goal.”

He said he’s seeking restorative justice.

“I think there will have to be some kind of penalty, but the thing is, if they’ve grown, and understand, and say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s a misunderstanding,’ that, I think, goes a long way, but it can’t change the past, but if there’s some way to have the event turn something negative into a positive, that’s the best thing I can ask for,” he declared.

The 60-year old said the attack inspired him to work for more change. He said he’s an ally of the peaceful calls for police reform. That fateful night in June, he wanted to capture video of the protesters, when some in the crowd charged him.

“Violence doesn’t work. We have to work together. Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk,” he said.