Police seek man caught on camera popping tires near Buffum and Concordia

Posted 5:46 pm, July 27, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48PM, July 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released video Monday, July 27 in an effort to identify a man who punctured several tires on vehicles near Buffum Street and Concordia Avenue.

It happened on Saturday, July 25 around 6 a.m.

Police described the man as standing 5’11” to 6′ tall, wearing a baseball cap, a light colored face mask, a light colored hoodie with the “Puma” logo on the front, dark distressed jeans and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, where they can receive a cash reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.