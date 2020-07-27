Police seek man caught on camera popping tires near Buffum and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released video Monday, July 27 in an effort to identify a man who punctured several tires on vehicles near Buffum Street and Concordia Avenue.

It happened on Saturday, July 25 around 6 a.m.

Police described the man as standing 5’11” to 6′ tall, wearing a baseball cap, a light colored face mask, a light colored hoodie with the “Puma” logo on the front, dark distressed jeans and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, where they can receive a cash reward.