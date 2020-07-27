Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Sunday, July 26

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our summer storm that rolled through on Sunday, July 26.

Below are the incoming NWS reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

  • Beaver Dam, 2.70
  • Burlington, 2.50
  • Theresa, 2.25
  • Sheboygan, 2.00
  • Howards Grove, 1.84
  • Lomira, 1.77
  • Browns Lake, 1.76
  • Kenosha, 1.75
  • Genoa City, 1.68
  • Elkhorn, 1.56
  • Kewaskum, 1.50
  • Pleasant Prairie, 1.43
  • Ripon, 1.33
  • Juneau, 1.28
  • Plymouth, 1.27
  • Campbellsport, 1.25
  • Rosendale, 1.23
  • Racine, 1.20
  • Merton, 1.07
  • Elkhart Lake, 1.02
