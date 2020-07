GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

Police believe the suspect has a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his left calf.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.