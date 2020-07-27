× Red Cross encourages donations to keep blood supply as pandemic continues

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Additionally, the American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

Blood donation safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

7/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

7/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

8/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

7/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds Expo Center, Fond du Lac County Fair Grounds, 520 Fond du Lac Avenue

8/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

Mount Calvary

8/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

8/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

8/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

7/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

8/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/21/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

_______________

Kenosha

Twin Lakes

7/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Twin Lakes Post 544, 989 Legion Drive

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

8/7/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Franklin

7/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

8/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

8/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale Middle School, 6800 Schoolway

8/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greendale Middle School, 6800 Schoolway

Milwaukee

7/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

7/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

8/7/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

8/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

8/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa

8/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Echelon Apartments, 9810 Echelon Lane

West Allis

7/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Mequon

8/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

8/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

8/7/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy

Mt Pleasant

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

7/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

7/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kunes Country Chevrolet and Cadillac, 1231 E. Geneva St.

8/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

8/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/30/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

8/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

Kewaskum

8/28/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Lucas Lutheran School, 1417 Parkview Dr

West Bend

8/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

7/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

7/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 West North Avenue

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

8/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Butler

8/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Delafield

8/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

Genesee Depot

8/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

7/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave

8/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Lannon

8/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Mukwonago

8/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

7/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

8/26/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

8/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

7/28/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

8/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

7/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

8/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

8/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/14/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

8/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr