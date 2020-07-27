× Waukesha County kicks off Adopt-a-Drain program: ‘Small actions add up to make a big difference’

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use announced on Monday, July 27 the launch of the new Adopt-A-Drain Program in the City of Waukesha. The program hopes to help improve water quality, prevent future flooding, save taxpayer money, and keep neighborhood storm drains clean and litter-free.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow issued the following statement in a news release:

“Residents of the City can help pilot this program by adopting a storm drain and promising to keep it free from leaves and trash, especially before it rains. These small actions add up to make a big difference for our entire County.”

When “natural” debris collects in drains – such as leaves, soil, grass clippings, fertilizer, and pet waste – they wash into the drain and become pollution in our lakes and streams. These pollutants can kill fish, close beaches, and increase weed and algae growth. All storm drain adopters will be provided a brief online training to be sure they remain safe while clearing their drain, as well as a safety vest and storm drain marker.

For more information on how to adopt a drain, visit: waukeshacounty.gov/AdoptADrain.