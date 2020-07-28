MILWAUKEE — It’s Nicole Koglin’s last week at FOX6 News — and all week long we are looking back on her time here at the station. Today she is sharing some of her favorite memories.
Nicole Koglin shares some of her favorite memories from her time at FOX6
-
‘I even had my own steel-toed boots:’ Looking back at Nicole Koglin’s time as a traffic reporter
-
It’s been 10 years since Real Milwaukee launched, Nicole Koglin reflects on the show
-
Tosa East senior continuing soccer career at UW-Whitewater
-
‘Creepy’ clowns help boy, 4, celebrate end of cancer treatment: ‘It was the happiest I have seen him’
-
FM 102/1 teams up with FOX6, will host radiothon to save Milwaukee’s independent concert venues
-
-
‘You don’t want it:’ Woman leaves hospital after spending weeks recovering from COVID-19
-
Mad Science: Make a water rainbow with candy
-
Nicole Grove, granddaughter of legendary Sussex Hamilton coach, All-Conference catcher last season
-
Business owners shut down by COVID-19 now worry about protests: ‘Can’t afford to be shut down again’
-
Cool down with a crisp salad: Check out this recipe for strawberry spinach salad
-
-
Kneeling for 9: Demonstration in memory of George Floyd held in Milwaukee
-
Every week, little girl looks forward to saying ‘hi’ to UPS delivery man during lockdown
-
Homestead senior Josh Teplin ready to tee up life after high school