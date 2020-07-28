Open Record: Will the bubble burst?

MILWAUKEE — From baseball to football and racing to golf, COVID-19 brought the world of sports to a halt. Now, both professional leagues and little leagues are trying to navigate the process of bringing back sports. While most of it is being done in a limited fashion, the risk of spreading the coronavirus remains elevated. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite Lily Zhao to the podcast. Lily is the newest addition to the FOX6 Sports team.

Lily explains what life has been like as a sports reporter during the pandemic. The team talks about how the season re-start has been for both MLB and the NBA. Plus, what do things look like for the Packers as they get underway soon. You’ll also hear more about how the pandemic has affected local sports, like the Menomonee Falls Little League that had to suspend play after several players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

