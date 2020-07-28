× Police: 15-year-old boy among 2 hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, July 27. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings — including a 15-year-old boy.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 38th and Burleigh. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

The second shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. near 29th and Brown. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding either incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.