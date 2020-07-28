× Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old man, last seen in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday afternoon, July 28 for John Spitzcock, 65, last seen in Whitewater.

Spitzcock is described as a male, white, 5’11” tall, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He was likely wearing shorts and a t-shirt with black shoes or flip flops and dark-rimmed glasses.

He was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday walking away from an assisted living facility near WIS-89 and Anderson Road. He is very social but has dementia.

If you have any information regarding his location, contact the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4400.