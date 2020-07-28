Students in West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to start year virtually
WEST ALLIS — Students who attend class in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District will start the year virtually.
The administration and Returning to School Committee recommended on Monday, July 27 a plan that starts with virtual learning — and phase-in options for in-person and distancing learning based on health metrics.
The school calendar is West Allis and West Milwaukee is set to begin on Sept. 8. The phase-in options are listed below.
- Phase 1: Virtual Only
- Phase 2: Two Days Elementary Distance Learning and Identified Students with Special Needs*
- Phase 3: Five Days Elementary In-Person Learning
- Phase 4: Two Days Secondary Distance Learning
- Phase 5: Four Days Secondary In-Person Learning
This is a developing story.
43.016681 -88.007031