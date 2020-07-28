Students in West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to start year virtually

Posted 11:07 am, July 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:09AM, July 28, 2020
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District

WEST ALLIS — Students who attend class in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District will start the year virtually.

The administration and Returning to School Committee recommended on Monday, July 27 a plan that starts with virtual learning — and phase-in options for in-person and distancing learning based on health metrics.

The school calendar is West Allis and West Milwaukee is set to begin on Sept. 8. The phase-in options are listed below.

  • Phase 1: Virtual Only
  • Phase 2: Two Days Elementary Distance Learning and Identified Students with Special Needs*
  • Phase 3: Five Days Elementary In-Person Learning
  • Phase 4: Two Days Secondary Distance Learning
  • Phase 5: Four Days Secondary In-Person Learning

This is a developing story.

