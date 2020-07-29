‘It’s hard to parent and do live TV:’ Nicole looks back at her time anchoring from home

MILWAUKEE — It’s Nicole Koglin’s last week at FOX6 News — and all week long we are looking back on her time here at the station. After 14 years at FOX6 — who would have thought Nicole would spend the last four months anchoring from home? And things got even more chaotic once the girls woke up.

