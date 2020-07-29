Local woman creates face mask with a special feature

Posted 9:59 am, July 29, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — With masks being required in Milwaukee, different designs have started to pop up. Molly Snyder of On Milwaukee discovered a local woman who has created a mask with a special feature.

Danielle Moon, an artist and seamstress, has been making hundreds of masks since being furloughed from her job at Great Lakes Distillery. Moon says she first saw a straw-hole mask on the internet and decided to try one. Her original prototypes were made with a Velcro flap and a grommet hole — but she later switched to a less-intensive method using a silicone grommet that has an attached plug.

