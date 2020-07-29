Longest stretch of seasonable weather in nearly 50 days moves in to end the week

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — We’ve got a shot at the longest stretch of seasonable weather in over a month and a half! This has been one of the warmest July’s on record in southeast Wisconsin in terms of average temperature. And finally average temperatures dominate the 6-Day Planner to end the month.

You have to go all the way back to mid-June to the last time we had three days in a row that didn’t reach 80˚F and we have a chance at five in a row if we’re lucky.

The reason for our cooler weather compared to what we’ve seen recently is we’ll be sandwiched between two cold fronts. One to our north, with temps much cooler and one to our south that helps this seasonable shift work it’s way all across the Great Lakes.

Due to rain along this front, some areas will be even cooler by Friday, July 31 but for the most part, almost the entire region will be in the upper 70s near 80˚F. Long-term temperature forecasts continue to keep us near or only slightly above average for the beginning of August.