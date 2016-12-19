Mayor Barrett delivers $5,000 worth of mattresses, bedding to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, December 19th delivered a holiday surprise at the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Mayor Barrett stopped by their new warehouse with $5,000 worth of mattresses and bedding.

The organization helps homeless veterans get back on their feet -- even furnishing apartments when they can't find a place to live.

The donation was the result of the city's 10th annual "Holiday Drive."

"As quickly as things come in, they're going on our trucks right back out -- so we can't forget. It's not just winter. It's not just a certain time of the year. It's year-long. So to be able to have something like this to sustain us, this is remarkable," Kirsten Sobieski said.

If you'd like to help out, you can CLICK HERE to see the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative's list of most needed items.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Mayor Barrett wrapped up the 10th annual Holiday Drive -- delivering goodies collected for more than five weeks to veterans receiving care at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Below is a statement from the Mayor's Office on the 10th annual Holiday Drive: