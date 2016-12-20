× $2.2M raised: Salvation Army remains more than $1M short of red kettle goal

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County has raised $2.2 million. This year’s Christmas goal is $4 million — so Salvation Army officials need your help.

According to the Salvation Army, donations support more than 80 programs and services including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Back to School program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, two food pantries and the Emergency Lodge.

“It’s critical to help area families living in Milwaukee. We provide emergency assistance and programming throughout the year. Donations raised during our Red Kettle Campaign help to provide necessary assistance for men, women and children living in Milwaukee who need help,” said Major Steven Merritt, Salvation Army Divisional Commander.

“If we don’t meet our Red Kettle goal, it could result in cutting programs and services. We would not be able to help vulnerable men, women and children in great need. That would be tragic,” continued Major Merritt. <

How You Can Help: