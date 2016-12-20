× Glendale nursing home damaged following fire, no one injured

GLENDALE — The North Shore Fire Department on Tuesday morning, December 20 responded to the scene of a fire at a nursing home in Glendale.

Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of Golden LivingCenter-Colonial Manor, which is located on Bender Road near Green Bay Avenue.

Authorities say the call initially came in as an automatic fire alarm. Shortly thereafter, officials at the facility called 911 to report smoke.

The fire was brought under control — and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

