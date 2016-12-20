FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County receives $35K check through Potawatomi’s “Heart of Canal Street” program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County was the recipient of a check for more than $35,000 -- delivered Tuesday, December 20th as part of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's "Heart of Canal Street" program.

The check totaling $35,821.31 was delivered on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from Potawatomi officials, $1.17 million was raised this year through the "Heart of Canal Street" program.

The FOOD Pantry of Waukesha County was selected by FOX6 News as a signature charity for this year's program.

Funds will be used to ensure thousands of families in Waukesha County have access to high quality food that promotes healthy growth and development for their children. This includes a regular supply of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, healthy grains, baby formula and more. It will also help fund special holiday meals and birthday supplies so struggling families can continue cherished traditions during the year.

Earlier Tuesday, the Milwaukee Christian Center's Violence Free Zone received a check from "Heart of Canal Street" personnel.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at Bradley Tech High School.

For the past 95 years, MCC has operated as a multi-service agency committed to moving people beyond the challenges of poverty by offering programs that are life-affirming and supportive.

MCC runs VFZ programs at Bradley Tech High School, Bay View High School, Casimir Pulaski High School, James Madison Academic Campus and South Division High School. VFZ programming strives to transform a school’s climate by building relationships with chronically disruptive kids who in turn positively influence other students.

VFZ personnel serve as mentors and provide students with community resources to help students achieve academic and social success.

The "Heart of Canal Street" program is Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature community program benefiting children’s charities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

The majority of funds are raised through the Canal Street bingo game.

Thirty-one children’s charities will benefit from this program in 2016.