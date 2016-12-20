× Gov. Scott Walker asks President-elect Trump for more control over refugees

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is asking President-elect Donald Trump to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.

Walker sent Mr. Trump a letter Tuesday making that request and also asking that his incoming administration not block a state law requiring drug tests for childless adults on food stamps. Walker is also asking for the authority to allow wolf hunting after a federal court blocked it in 2014.

It’s unclear how quickly President-elect Trump could move to address Walker’s concerns, some of which are tied up in courts and may require law changes.

But Walker tells The Associated Press he has spoken with Vice President-elect Mike Pence about these issues and is optimistic Mr. Trump will address them quickly.