Investigators now admit man was struck by ATF van; court docs shed new light on why he was wanted

MILWAUKEE/GERMANTOWN -- Law enforcement officials have admitted to striking a wanted man with a vehicle on Thursday, December 15th. FOX6 obtained exclusive video of the incident that happened near 34th and Greenfield.

The man who was hit by a law enforcement van, 40-year-old Bruce Young, is deceased.

FOX6 News has learned more about why police were after him.

Police were trying to arrest Young for something he was hiding at a Public Storage facility in Germantown. Court documents show what they found in his storage locker, and why officials were after him the day he died.

The video is shocking. It shows a man stumbling into Greenfield Avenue before he was struck by a black van.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 20th said the van that struck Bruce Young was driven by an official with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms).

Young died at the scene, but investigators said his death was not caused by the crash caught on camera. Officials said Young fled when they tried to arrest him, and he then shot himself.

Court documents are shedding light on why investigators were trying to arrest the young, convicted felon who was out on bail.

According to a search warrant, an informant notified the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that Young carried multiple semi-automatic weapons and "explosive compounds and deactivated hand grenades which he was returning to working order."

The documents say Young told the informant he expressed interest in "killing people who have wronged him" and was upset about the death of his fiancee, who committed suicide in 2015.

The investigation led officials to Young's storage locker in Germantown.

Inside, the documents show investigators found ammunition, empty grenades, explosive compounds, fireworks and gunpowder.

But before investigators could talk with Young, they met on a cold December Thursday at 34th and Greenfield.

Officials with the DOJ said they're investigating Young's death as an officer-involved death.

Investigators maintain that Young died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound -- not due to being struck by the law enforcement van.