Marquette University purchases rare first edition, first printing of “The Hobbit”

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University officials announced on Tuesday, December 20th that the school has acquired one of only 1,500 first edition, first printing copies of The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, published in 1937, to add to its J.R.R. Tolkien Collection.

The copy of the children’s fantasy novel, obtained by the Department of Special Collections and University Archives, features artwork drawn by Tolkien himself.

The Hobbit was published on Sept. 21, 1937, by George Allen & Unwin to wide critical acclaim and is recognized as a classic in children’s literature. The first printing sold out before the end of 1937.

Marquette is developing a significant collection of Tolkien’s published works, with a book collection of more than 1,200 volumes. There is a collection of more than 270 titles of periodicals produced by Tolkien enthusiasts. Other literature consists of book reviews, dissertations, studies of Elvish languages, poems and songs, sketches and paintings, games and puzzles, and commemorative documentaries.