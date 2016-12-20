Save yourself the stamps! A digital greeting your friends and family will love

Posted 10:24 am, December 20, 2016, by

MILWAUKEE -- If you haven't heard of JibJab -- you should check it out. Yo just need pictures of yourself and/or family handy. Then you pick an e-card, put the pictures in it and email the holiday greeting to everyone you know. There are dozens of themes to choose from.

