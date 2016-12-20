MILWAUKEE -- If you haven't heard of JibJab -- you should check it out. Yo just need pictures of yourself and/or family handy. Then you pick an e-card, put the pictures in it and email the holiday greeting to everyone you know. There are dozens of themes to choose from.
Save yourself the stamps! A digital greeting your friends and family will love
-
Hidden holiday hazard: The products kids can’t resist that could cause a lot of damage
-
Santa’s firetruck ‘sleigh’ pulled over after neighbors complain about siren
-
Hillary Clinton casts her ballot: ‘It is the most humbling feeling’
-
Have you started your holiday shopping? Find one-of-a kind, unique, handmade items, but where?
-
What do you buy the person who has everything? Some suggestions
-
-
Woman takes Uber in Ohio, discovers ‘you’ve got mail’ AOL guy is her driver
-
Dreading the holidays? How to buy yourself more time and make the most of it
-
See how Journey House is empowering families on Milwaukee’s near south side
-
“These people are cowards:” Teen who shot herself in front of her parents is still being bullied
-
Earth’s message to aliens coming to humans soon
-
-
“Make America Kind Again:” After vicious campaign season, California family spreads positive message
-
“Sounds like a scam:” Facebook phonies pose as family members, friends; offer fake grants
-
FBI wants to bring closure to family of Za’layia Jenkins; “She’s not here to celebrate Christmas”