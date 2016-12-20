School district officials: Kenosha police investigate possible attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

Posted 6:39 pm, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 06:40PM, December 20, 2016
Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a possible attempted abduction, officials with the Kenosha Unified School District said Tuesday, December 20th.

It happened near 40th Street and 28th Avenue.

In a post on their Facebook page, KUSD officials said a 12-year-old child was on the sidewalk when she was approached by a male in a vehicle who waved at her and asked her to get in the vehicle.

The child then ran to her home.

The suspect/driver was described as an older white male with white hair and a medium build wearing a brown winter jacket.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red, four-door vehicle.

Although there was no physical contact, the suspect did attempt to wave the child to his car.

The Kenosha Police Department asks everyone to report any suspicious activity to KPD’s Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234 or dial 911.

