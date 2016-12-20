Shorewood police: 2 unoccupied homes burglarized within five-day period

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are alerting residents after a home was burglarized on Tuesday, December 20th.

It happened between 12:45 p.m. and 12:53 p.m. at a home on Larkin Street near Olive Street.

Police say entry was made to the unoccupied home when a suspect forced a rear door open.

A neighboring home was burglarized on December 16th between 7:35 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Entry was made to the unoccupied home when a door was forced open.

Police say burglaries are more common during the holiday season.

Residents should be on the lookout for any suspicious vehicles or people and report this to the police department immediately.

