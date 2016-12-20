× Trial date set for Brett Hartley, accused in crash that killed 2 bicyclists

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A trial date was set on Tuesday, December 20th for 21-year-old Brett Hartley of South Milwaukee.

Hartley pleaded not guilty in July to two counts of second-degree reckless homicide. This, in connection with a crash that killed two bicyclists near Muskego in June 2015.

In a hearing held on Tuesday, the court set Hartley’s trial date at April 25, 2017. However, a plea/sentencing hearing date was also set for April 10, 2017 — about two weeks earlier.

Also in court Tuesday, a judge raised Hartley’s bond by $1,000 to $6,000. He was also allowed to live at a family residence — but must not possess or consume any alcohol.