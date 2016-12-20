× Victim of fatal crash from Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge identified

MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a man who died when his pickup truck plunged off a Milwaukee bridge in icy conditions.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 19th after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

Black ice was reported on Milwaukee-area roads on Monday morning, leading to a dicey morning commute for motorists.