Victim of fatal crash from Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge identified
MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a man who died when his pickup truck plunged off a Milwaukee bridge in icy conditions.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 19th after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.
Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.
Black ice was reported on Milwaukee-area roads on Monday morning, leading to a dicey morning commute for motorists.
7 comments
chris81010
Ask Milwaukee County why they haven’t cleared the snow banks in the south bound lanes? Are they waiting until another car takes a plunge off the bridge?
Valerie Maynard
Before the reconstruction of the bridge there was a metal rail on the top of the cement barrier. The barrier seems a bit low now. I was on the bridge one half hour before the fatal accident. We hit the black ice on the on-ramp and careened across three lanes of traffic to the west and then again across three lanes of traffic to the east. Luckily, we kept the vehicle straight and did not hit the barrier head-on to the east. I cannot stop thinking about the young man that lost his life. It could have been us….maybe it should have been us since he had so much life to live.
Meh
I am sad that this young man died, but I am equally sad that you feel like it would have been better if it were you. Everyone’s life is valuable, regardless of age. Happy Holidays.
D
Lay another death to the fault of milwaukee salters, plowers, and mayor who allows the roads to be in deplorabbe conditions every winter!!!
Renee
The city has done poor plowing and salting this year. People are still sliding after the snow storm
Raven
I hope the family can and will sue the city!! That seems to be the only way to get their attention idiots cost one young man his life!
Meh
The problem is not the snowbank, rather the unbelievably ridiculous excuse for a barrier. The City of Milwaukee seems concerned with blocking downtown views of the lakefront, and not the safety of the citizens while they travel over the bridge. Build a proper barrier so that no other family has to go through this tragedy.