Victim of fatal crash from Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge identified

Posted 10:44 am, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 04:13PM, December 20, 2016
Death investigation near south end of Hoan Bridge

Death investigation near south end of Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a man who died when his pickup truck plunged off a Milwaukee bridge in icy conditions.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 19th after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

Black ice was reported on Milwaukee-area roads on Monday morning, leading to a dicey morning commute for motorists.

Death investigation near south end of Hoan Bridge

Death investigation near south end of Hoan Bridge

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 comments

  • Valerie Maynard

    Before the reconstruction of the bridge there was a metal rail on the top of the cement barrier. The barrier seems a bit low now. I was on the bridge one half hour before the fatal accident. We hit the black ice on the on-ramp and careened across three lanes of traffic to the west and then again across three lanes of traffic to the east. Luckily, we kept the vehicle straight and did not hit the barrier head-on to the east. I cannot stop thinking about the young man that lost his life. It could have been us….maybe it should have been us since he had so much life to live.

    Reply Report comment
  • Meh

    The problem is not the snowbank, rather the unbelievably ridiculous excuse for a barrier. The City of Milwaukee seems concerned with blocking downtown views of the lakefront, and not the safety of the citizens while they travel over the bridge. Build a proper barrier so that no other family has to go through this tragedy.

    Reply Report comment