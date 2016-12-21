× 1 killed, another wounded after shooting at group home in Madison; person of interest then involved in crash

MADISON — An employee at a group home on Kevins Way in Madison was shot and killed on Wednesday, December 21st, and a second employee was hurt.

It happened at the REM group home for cognitively disabled adults.

Madison police said a 25-year-old man from Fitchburg was taken into custody — and they believe this was a targeted shooting.

The female employee who was hurt was in surgery Wednesday night. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said this employee was able to call 911 after being shot at least once, possibly multiple times.

A semi-automatic weapon was found at the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old person of interest was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Three residents in the group home at the time of this incident were not hurt.

Police said after this shooting, the person of interest fled the scene in a vehicle that was involved in a crash a few blocks from the scene of the shooting.

A woman and her seven-year-old child were in the car that was struck. They were not seriously hurt.

A Madison police officer spotted the person of interest near the car crash, and he was detained without incident.