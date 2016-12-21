Walmart store near Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee evacuated after bomb threat

Posted 5:37 am, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 03:06PM, December 21, 2016
walmart-2

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Milwaukee police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Walmart store on W. Greenfield Avenue near Miller Park Way late Tuesday night, December 20th.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

The building was immediately evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs assisted with the search of the store — but nothing was found. Officials say the store was then turned over to management.

walmart

